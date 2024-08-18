Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 27.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $184.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $185.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.