Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.3 %

HAL stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.72. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $30.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.