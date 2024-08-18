Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 104 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the first quarter worth $4,629,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

CRBN stock opened at $187.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $143.49 and a 1 year high of $191.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.20 and a 200 day moving average of $179.00. The company has a market cap of $976.37 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

