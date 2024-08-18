Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 11,781 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

Shares of EJAN opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a market cap of $154.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57.

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

