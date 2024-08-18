Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

