Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 1,997 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7,988.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 453,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,271 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after buying an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,550 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $341.30 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $351.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.39 and its 200 day moving average is $311.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

