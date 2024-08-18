Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,461 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $11,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,591,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,574,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,649,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,224,000 after buying an additional 213,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $877.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $828.66 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $781.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.49.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

