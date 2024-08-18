Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $509.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $501.57 and a 200 day moving average of $482.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

