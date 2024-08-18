Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,134 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV opened at $239.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.97. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

