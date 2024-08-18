Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 6,369 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 1,474.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 709.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $85.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

