Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 7,126 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Vanderbilt University raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 66,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 92.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE INVH opened at $35.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

