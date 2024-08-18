Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 358.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

