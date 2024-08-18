Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8,434.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,543 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $80.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

