Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFIV opened at $54.03 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

