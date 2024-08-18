Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $207.90 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.