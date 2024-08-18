Gradient Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,175 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 68,922 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Czech National Bank increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 104,990 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,223,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 100,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

