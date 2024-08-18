Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $167.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15. The company has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

