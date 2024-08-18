Gradient Investments LLC Sells 1,258,316 Shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:TBJL – Free Report) by 99.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258,316 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBJL. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,341,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,647,000 after buying an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July by 140.3% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $4,748,000.

Get Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TBJL stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.88.

About Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buffer ETF – July (TBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator 20+ Year Treasury Bond 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.