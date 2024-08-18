Gradient Investments LLC Sells 42,314 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,641 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 42,314 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 428,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $47,935,109. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

CRM stock opened at $262.91 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $254.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

