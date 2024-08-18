Gradient Investments LLC Sells 95 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $220.50 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $289.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

