Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,730 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Dover by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Dover by 5.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $179.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.09 and a 200 day moving average of $175.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

