Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 310,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $2,789,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
LOPE opened at $139.82 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $157.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.43. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.
LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.
