Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 14.7% in July

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,685,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 12,804,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,407.4 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF opened at $1.31 on Friday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

