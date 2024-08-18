H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %
HNNMY opened at $3.02 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.41.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.