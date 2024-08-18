H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Up 1.0 %

HNNMY opened at $3.02 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.41.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

