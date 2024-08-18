Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,380.95

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,380.95 ($30.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,563.50 ($32.73). Halma shares last traded at GBX 2,551 ($32.57), with a volume of 330,949 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.64) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Halma Stock Performance

Halma Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,597.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,383.60. The company has a market cap of £9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,592.96, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from Halma’s previous dividend of $8.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.56%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,098.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($33.34), for a total transaction of £181,673.38 ($231,962.95). In other Halma news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 6,958 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,611 ($33.34), for a total value of £181,673.38 ($231,962.95). Also, insider Jennifer Ward sold 5,738 shares of Halma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,680 ($34.22), for a total transaction of £153,778.40 ($196,346.27). 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

