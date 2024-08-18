Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Short Interest Update

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 114.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMDPF opened at C$84.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$78.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.73. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1 year low of C$35.79 and a 1 year high of C$117.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2024 per share. This is a positive change from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, and standard electrical transformers to the electrical and electronic industries.

