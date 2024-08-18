Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $905.19

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 905.19 ($11.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.04). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,099 ($14.03), with a volume of 1,199,327 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,342 ($17.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.22) to GBX 1,140 ($14.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.45) to GBX 1,250 ($15.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 671 ($8.57) to GBX 684 ($8.73) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,048.20 ($13.38).

Hargreaves Lansdown Trading Up 0.0 %

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,097.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 905.19. The firm has a market cap of £5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,616.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.38) dividend. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,176.47%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

