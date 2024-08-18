Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 66 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,721 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $213.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.56. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $217.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.