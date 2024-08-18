Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hays Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Hays has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

