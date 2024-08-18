Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 22,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 50,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

See Also

