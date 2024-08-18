HEICO (NYSE:HEI-A) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.14 and last traded at $187.19. Approximately 187,301 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $186.64.

HEICO Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.54 and its 200 day moving average is $167.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 53,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $9,739,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,891 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,539.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,206 shares of company stock worth $15,571,927 over the last 90 days.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

