High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.03

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.03 and traded as high as C$13.36. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.35, with a volume of 18,172 shares trading hands.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$406.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.04.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

