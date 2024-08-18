HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 108,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $586.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.82. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.07.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,469 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

