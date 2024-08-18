Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27. Approximately 9,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 32,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Hour Loop Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

