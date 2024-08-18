HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,964,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after acquiring an additional 176,336 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after buying an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 62.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after buying an additional 604,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $311,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $1,705,485.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,938 shares of company stock worth $24,451,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $497.87 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.48 and its 200-day moving average is $586.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.88 and a beta of 1.60.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

