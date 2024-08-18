Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Shares Down 3.9%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 21,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 34,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $19.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

