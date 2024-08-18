Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,526,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,696,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,267.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

HULCF stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. Hulic has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

