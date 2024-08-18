Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Iberdrola Stock Up 1.2 %

IBDRY stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

