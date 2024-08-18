Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IDKOY opened at $14.30 on Friday. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idemitsu Kosan Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.