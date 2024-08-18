IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 2,670,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $484.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.55.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

