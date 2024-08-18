Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $747.93

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 747.93 ($9.55) and traded as high as GBX 826.50 ($10.55). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 826.50 ($10.55), with a volume of 679,699 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.04) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.28) to GBX 1,120 ($14.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 798.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 749.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,373.13%.

In other Inchcape news, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.06), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,112.21). In other news, insider Alison Platt purchased 12,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £99,936.89 ($127,600.73). Also, insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.06), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($148,112.21). Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

