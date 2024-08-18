Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDDWF opened at $24.50 on Friday. Indutrade AB has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.

Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.

