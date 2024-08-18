Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,900 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 1,253,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Indutrade AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IDDWF opened at $24.50 on Friday. Indutrade AB has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37.
Indutrade AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Indutrade AB (publ)
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Receive News & Ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indutrade AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.