Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QFLR. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF in the first quarter worth $725,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $332,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 58,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:QFLR opened at $27.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $97.42 million, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (QFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio representative of the NASDAQ-100, while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:QFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.