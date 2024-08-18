Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Position Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 268,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $10,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.45 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.