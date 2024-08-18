Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Stake Lessened by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,621 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS UJAN opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.93 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

