Insight Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $465.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

