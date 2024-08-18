Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $25,379.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,049.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,785 shares of company stock worth $240,225 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAS opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,096.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

