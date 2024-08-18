Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Trading 1.3% Higher

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. 46,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 468,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Intelligent Living Application Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

