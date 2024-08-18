Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 312.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 61,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 122,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 84,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,628,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,992 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,801 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $156.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $157.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

