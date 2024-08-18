Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 396,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.
