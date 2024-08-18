Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the July 15th total of 396,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IPI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 0.5 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 517.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 48,715 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.2% in the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 73,662 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 481,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 98,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 75,998 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.